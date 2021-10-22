Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.06. 84,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

