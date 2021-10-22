National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

NKSH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,073. The company has a market cap of $225.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $39.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 849.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of National Bankshares worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

