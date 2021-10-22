Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $3.03 EPS

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.08. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 4,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

