State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,850,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 355.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,203,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,349,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $608.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.