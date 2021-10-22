CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $59.07 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,261. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

