State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,115,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $289.63. 119,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,478 shares of company stock valued at $209,278,475 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

