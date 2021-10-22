Amia Capital LLP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.08. 371,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,515,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

