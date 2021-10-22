Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.83 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

