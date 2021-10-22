iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 326,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652,490 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $31.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

