$61.02 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $61.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.10 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.06 million, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $262.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 1,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

