World Token (WORLD) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. World Token has a market cap of $2.75 million and $59,003.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,747,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

