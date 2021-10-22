Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $39.89. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,742. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

