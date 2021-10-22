Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $442.50. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.