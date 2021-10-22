Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,375. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

