Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.0% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

