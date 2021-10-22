Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

