Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $56.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

LUV stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 340,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

