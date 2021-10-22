IONChain (IONC) Price Down 37.1% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. IONChain has a market capitalization of $164,728.70 and $2,304.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00208536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010994 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain's total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars.

