YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00006472 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $88,714.68 and $80,463.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00208536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010994 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

