ACENT (ACE) Trading 23% Higher This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, ACENT has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $8.95 million and $1.52 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00208536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010994 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

