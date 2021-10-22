T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.46. 116,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,042. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

