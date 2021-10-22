Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QCOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 101,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.