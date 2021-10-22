Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 222,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

