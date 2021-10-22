Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 123,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,338. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

