General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. 22,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,184. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

