HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,393. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

