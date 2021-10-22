Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.