Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $500,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. 14,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

