Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 2,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

