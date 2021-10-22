Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,690 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 206.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $35.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

