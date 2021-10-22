Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $14.67 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00008884 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $250,201.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

