Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $14.67 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $250,201.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00008884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

