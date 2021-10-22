Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $145.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

