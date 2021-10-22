Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $590.84 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $19.33 or 0.00031933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

