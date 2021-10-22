Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 29,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,781% compared to the average volume of 1,565 call options.

Shares of RY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. 25,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,242. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

