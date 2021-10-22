Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 29,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,781% compared to the average volume of 1,565 call options.
Shares of RY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. 25,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,242. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
