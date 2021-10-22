SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $48.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $195.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.28 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.28 million, with estimates ranging from $205.99 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,913. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.