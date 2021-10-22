Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $102.26. 6,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,848. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

