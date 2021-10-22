$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD remained flat at $$19.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

