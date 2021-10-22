Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,566. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.