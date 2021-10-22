KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.71). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.94.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

