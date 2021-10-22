Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,566. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

