Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 42,310.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 1.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $8.86 on Friday, reaching $360.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,784. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

