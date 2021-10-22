Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $700,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 529,700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,565,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $241.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.