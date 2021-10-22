Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 105,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

