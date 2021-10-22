Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $134.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.22 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.