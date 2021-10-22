Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 258.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $477.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

