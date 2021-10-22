County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.