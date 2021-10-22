Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $2,116,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

