Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce sales of $324.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.42 million and the highest is $331.00 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

