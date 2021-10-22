Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $645.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.50 and a 200 day moving average of $613.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.57 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

